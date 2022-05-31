Kourtney Kardashian’s red French manicure for her wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding took place more than a week ago, but it’s still giving people something to talk about. The newlyweds, who are now on their honeymoon in Italy (where, by the way, they have worn matching ‘looks’), continue to share content related to their link. Thanks to the recent photos that the couple has published, we have been able to see the original wedding dress of the businesswoman, although there was one thing that we still had no clue about: the manicure you chose on your most special day.

The businesswoman, aware that the French manicure is one of the strongest nail trends of summer 2022, opted for this style for her wedding with Travis Barker. Although it is true that the French is usually one of the options most chosen by brides, she did not choose the typical pink nails with white tips, but she was much more groundbreaking and wore an original French manicure. Scroll through the image gallery to see it.

It is a red french manicure that has a detail that makes it very special: a small dot near the cuticle, resulting in a nail design that combines simplicity and originality. Kourtney Kardashian chose this ‘nail art’ for her second wedding to Travis Barker, where both coordinated their ‘looks’ wearing matching burgundy shoes.

“It’s been two weeks today since we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our ceremony in Italy,” Kourtney wrote in the post. A series of images in which he shows us (once again) the great harmony that exists between the two. By the way, it is rumored that they will hold a fourth event in Los Angeles. What will they surprise us with then?

