Kourtney Kardashian tells why the doctor recommended drinking Travis Baker’s semen

kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker They don’t hide any secrets. The couple, who have just celebrated their wedding, have no problem telling the details of their relationship and that leads them to talk about the complications they are having in order to have a child together. And it’s not that they have fertility problems. The baby would be the fourth child for the businesswoman and the third for the Blink-182 drummer.

The point is that to get it they are doing the impossible and that also implies resorting to alternative medicine.

“[El especialista] He told us, well, he told me, that what would help him would be drink semen like four times a week“, said the businesswoman in the episode Where have I been and where do I want to go? of the program The Kardashians. “I love this doctor,” the Blink-182 drummer joked.

Apparently, according to Kourtney, the doctor assured that this method would help him improve his thyroid levels.

Kourtney and Travis treatment

Kourtney and Travis did not clarify if they followed this recommendation but they did tell another practice they have adopted in order to improve your fertility.

The couple has undergone a Panchakarma cleansing, an Ayurvedic treatment to “eliminate toxins that are deep in the tissues”. To do this, he had to Give up caffeine, alcohol, sugar, exercise, and sex. “We feel incredibly good,” said Kourtney Kardashian.

Frozen eggs since 2018

Kourtney Kardashian, who is in the process of in vitro fertilization, decided to freeze her eggs in 2018 when she was 39 years old. She told it in reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and explained that at that time he wanted to enjoy his three children but he did not rule out wanting to have more in the future. That future is already here.

“I’ve been having wild mood swings lately because I’ve been getting the hormone injections that you have to take before you freeze your eggs. And it’s crazy. I feel like I want to get out of my own skin. I’m so upset, I can’t stand it more,” said the businesswoman. “The injections themselves are not the worst, because I have a high tolerance for pain. But the hormones make me oversize everything. There are days when I have a lot of anxiety, and I’m very touchy. I think that’s the worst part.”

Kourtney Kardashian then said that she made this effort “to have security”: “I hope it’s worth it. I don’t want to subject my body to something like that again.. There are too many emotions.” What we don’t know is if she had to undergo treatment again or if this previous step was worth it. What she is going through (and we do know) is due to early menopause.

“The pills they have been giving me have literally brought me to menopause,” he recently revealed in a video that was leaked online and has since been deleted. In addition, the treatment has made him gain quite a bit of weight.