Korean band BTS wants to help fight hate crimes in the US.

Bloomberg — Members of K-pop supergroup BTS said they hope their meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday will help draw attention to efforts to curb hate crimes in the United States and elsewhere.

“We are devastated by the recent rise in hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes.Jimin, a member of the group, said through an interpreter. “To put an end to this and support the cause, we would like to take this opportunity to express ourselves, once again.”

The members of BTS, speaking to journalists from the podium of the White House press room before their meeting with Biden, also thanked the support of their global and multicultural fan base, called ARMY.

The actions of Hybe Co.Ltd. (HYBE), the company that manages BTS, Justin Bieber and Ariana Granderose before the visit to the White House.

Biden signed into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act last year, which speeds up reviews of hate crimes related to the pandemic.

While most hate crimes target Black citizens, 2020 marked a 77% increase in crime and violence targeting people of Asian descent, according to the FBI. Some 9,000 incidents were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate group from March 2020 to June 2021. In March of last year, a gunman killed 8 people, six of them Asian women, at various spas in and around Atlanta.

“We hope that this day will be a step forward for respect and understand that each and every person is valuable”, said V, one of the other seven members of the band.

South Korean music group composed of Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and JKreturned to the US after performing four sold-out shows in Las Vegas in April in front of 200,000 fans.

In the nine years since their debut, BTS has racked up hits, breaking records for sales and video views, with the fastest accumulation of No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 since Michael Jackson.

The band has won multiple awards and been nominated for hundreds more, with their global popularity and appeal often compared to that of The Beatles. bts won the Artist of the Year award at the 2021 American Music Awards, the first Asian group to do so, and was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

BTS and their fanbase have also supported social causes.including raising $2 million for Black Lives Matter.

the group too is an important economic engine for South Koreaadding $4.5 billion to the nation’s economy, according to a 2019 report of the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

The group will release an anthology album on June 10, a collection of previous hits and three new songs. The title track “Yet to Come” has already started trending on Billboard before the release.

-With the assistance of Jennifer Jacobs.

This article was translated by Miriam Salazar