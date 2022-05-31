Kim Kardashian Wears the Hair Trend Just Like Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Couples in love often begin to mirror each other, either by finishing each other’s sentences or by adopting similar gestures. The new pair to do it? kim kardashian Y Peter Davidson. The lovebirds showed their love, wearing matching hair dyes to stylishly communicate their state of love.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Kim Kardashian’s profile, the couple debuted bleached hairstyles matching like the businesswoman had never done before with anyone. Kim went blonde in early May when she recreated a modern-day Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala, unexpectedly donning an original dress from the iconic 1950s celebrity. But now it was the comedian who has followed suit, with an almost white shade of blond, brighter and lighter even than her partner’s.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in New York in 1997. Photo: Getty Images

Having wrapped up Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fabulous wedding celebrations in Italy, the couple landed in London, –Pete caught up with Kim in the English capital as he was unable to attend his sister’s wedding in Portofino due to personal commitments– and ventured to a discreet dinner together, with the same shade of matching hair and their black ensembles reminded the era of the 90swhen the couple at the time, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, were synchronized in the same hair style.