Kim Kardashian unites two dresses to create the gothic look she wore at Kravis’s wedding

kim kardashian gave free rein to his creativity to create the dramatic look with which he dazzled at the wedding of his sister Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker in a luxurious castle in Portofino, Italy.

The socialite wore a black dress from head to toe with lacebut that dress that she wore at the most anticipated wedding of the year is actually a dress that she elevated with a garment that she already had in her impressive wardrobe.

Through her Instagram stories, the star of “The Kardashians” He explained that for his sister’s wedding he chose a dress from the Italian firm that he bought at Bergdorff Goddman in 2011 and that he wore on the red carpet of an awards ceremony.

kim kardashian He explained that he searched among the more than 30 thousand garments that he keeps in his closet for all the Dolce & Gabbana garments that he has and tried them on again to see if he could reuse any of them.

“Fun fact about this wedding look! ¡I know you just saw me in my archive on last week’s episode of “The Kardashians”! I have each piece photographed and in an application. So when I found out I was going to Italy (I LOVE a theme for a trip), I took out all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could wear anything again,” he stated.

in that search She found a lace dress and decided to take a risk and put it on underneath and add some gloves of the same fabric to make the outfit look more modern. “I wore this Vetements dress with lace gloves that I had in my closet for a layered lace look.”