Kim Kardashian Suffers From TWO NSFW Wardrobe Malfunctions While Showing Curves In A Sheer White Top And Leggings

KIM Kardashian has given his followers more than they bargained for as he suffered two wardrobe malfunctions.

The reality star took to Instagram to show off a new outfit from her SKIMS shapewear line when she made a fashion mistake.

Kim recorded herself wearing a pair of skinny leggings and a sheer white top, which she modeled after her Stories.

She highlighted the gray pants from her Soft Lounge Cutout collection, demonstrating the rollover at the waist.

Viewers were shocked by the 41-year-old’s NSFW show of the incredibly tight fit of her sheer pants around her butt and thighs.

Kim noticed another mishap in her choice of dress when she started covering her breasts seen through her white top as she continued bragging about the look.

“Guys, all I do is wear my SKIMS pajamas around the house. I have to step up, ”she told the camera.

“As if it wasn’t good. They are boots full of Balenciaga pants, or pajamas and anything comfortable. But this is so convenient. I’ll change it a bit at home, ”she confessed.

She had another wardrobe mistake days ago while showing a new style to her fans.

While filming on set for her SKIMS fashion line, Kim made several poses for her Instagram stories.

She almost showed fans more than they expected in one of these poses as she pulled off her see-through bra.

The mom of four covered her chest with a black heart emoji and scrolling poll to allow fans to gauge her looks.

He chatted into the camera as if nothing was happening.

ARE YOU, KIM?

The fashion misstep wasn’t what all the fans were talking about.

Many were more distracted by a change in Kim’s appearance.

That day she took her Instagram stories sporting a new look that made her almost unrecognizable.

Kim wore the same bleach blonde locks she wore for most of the month, but she seemed to have lightened her brows.

Her eyes looked brighter too, thanks to a filter on the post.

She made a more serious face in a second video, breaking the pose for a short chuckle.

Kim then filmed herself with her “favorite filter”, which turned her head into devil’s horns.

She returned to the original filter for a moment, revealing why she was fascinated.

He told his followers: “On set today for SKIMS”.

Kim turned the camera, revealing that her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, was also on set with her.

The KUWTK alum looks to be struggling when showing off his SKIMS line.

FASHION BLUNDER

Last month she attempted to tease her sheer stockings, which she thought looked like pantyhose.

Unfortunately, there was a tear in her stockings as she crossed her legs and covered her private area with her hand.

In the next story, the reality star struggled to get her full-length skirt up while holding her cell phone.

She attempted to wear the gray skirt “over her shapewear”, which was “hard to do with one hand”.

After closing the skirt at the back, the E! amazed at how “unbelievable” he looked.

Kim did another nonsense while modeling her black bra.

The TV star tried on a matching bodysuit over her bra.

He had a “bulge in his arm,” which he advised, “You want to flatten it there.”

