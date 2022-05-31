Kim Kardashian proves she tasted food in Beyond Meat commercial after fans mocked her

Ads

More on: kim kardashian Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands when they arrive in the UK Kim Kardashian wears a dazzling bra and see-through jumpsuit on a boat Kim Kardashian wore a ten-year-old dress for Kourtney and Travis Kim’s wedding Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in PDA- rich Instagram videos

Kim Kardashian wants people to know that she actually tasted the food in her now viral Beyond Meat commercial.

After fans mercilessly mocked the “Kardashians” star for apparently taking zero bites in front of the camera – and appeared to chew “pretend” in the 30-second ad – he posted some behind-the-scenes snippets about his story on Tuesday. of Instagram.

In the clips, the 41-year-old founder of Skims can be seen sinking her teeth into various forms of the plant-based meat substitute.

“Guys, come on… 🍔,” she wrote at the top of the videos, one of which showed her removing the top bun from a vegan burger.

“Get rid of some carbs,” he explained to someone on set.

After chewing on the little bite for a few seconds, Kardashian exclaimed, “So good.”

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes videos of her Beyond Meat ad on Tuesday, to prove she actually tasted the food after fans called her out.

Another clip showed her trying a meatless chicken stick, followed by a slice of vegan sausage and a Beyond Meat taco.

The extended version of the scene showing the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posing for a selfie with the product caught the fashionista biting and chewing the item in her hand.

Clips shared by Kardashian showed her biting and chewing on plant-based products.kimkardashian / Instagram

It’s unclear why none of the shots showing the star actually consuming the food were posted in the final ad, but the company could have saved itself – and its new “Chief Taste Consultant” – a lot of grief.

“You didn’t show her that you actually consumed the product … 🤷🏽‍♀️ Did she really eat it?” one critic commented on the original post, claiming that the commercial caused them not to want to buy Beyond Meat.

She has previously been teased for not taking bites in front of the camera and for appearing to “fake” chew in the commercial. Kimkardashian / Instagram

The jokes were endless, as many intervened with things like “Fake eating … I see you 🤨”, “You haven’t even eaten the food 😂😂😂😂” and “This is beyond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it. 🙄.

Ads