Kim Kardashian looks for her new personal style while showing her warehouse with 30 thousand garments

Not only does it call our attention that your closet houses some 30,000 garments, but requires a warehouse to be able to manage each and every one of its garments. the star of reality show has confessed that all her clothes bring back memories of each and every one of the stages that she has lived through, but not content with it, she considers that the time has come to give a turn in her way of dressing.

His most nostalgic side prevents him from giving up some of the clothes he owns in his empire, but despite this, he is clear that he wants his clothing to reflect the new direction his life has taken. As we have been able to see through her family program, the most popular of the Kardashian sisters has evolved in many facets, both on a personal and stylistic level.

The businesswoman explained that his way of dressing has changed not only because of the trends of the moment, but also because of their romantic relationships. As a result of her marriage to Kanye West and with four children in common, her outfits have changed completely going through a profound metamorphosis. In addition to being advised by her husband when putting together their outfits.

After her recent divorce, Kim no longer has the opinion of her ex-husband, who assures that he knew a lot about fashion. Now more than ever willing to find her most personal stamp and to make your own decisions when creating your outfits. The founder of Skims assures that sweatshirts continue to slip in among her favorite garments, although she does not hesitate to seek advice from her new stylist Danielle Levi, who has not only managed to impress us with her latest wardrobe choices but also because of the resemblance with kim.

