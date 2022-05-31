Kim Kardashian holds onto Pete Davidson as they arrive in London

Ads

Lovers in London! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going strong and taking their relationship overseas.

Skims founder, 41, and former Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were spotted in the UK on Monday 30 May. Kardashian clung to Davidson as they walked the streets of London, both dressed in black. Their journey (seemingly by chance) comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off the holidays on Thursday 2 June.

Hours before arriving in England, the couple packed their bags on their PDAs in a series of Instagram Stories shared by Kardashian on Sunday, May 29. That same weekend, Davidson debuted platinum blonde hair, paired with the reality star’s locks she sported from the Met Gala. .

Kardashian and Davidson have been connected since October 2021, after hosting SNL.

“Kim and Pete are very in tune right now, they are very in tune with each other and the relationship is easy,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “They are getting closer and closer and they really are a great couple.”

The comedian marked the first man Kardashian has dated publicly since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

“I’m a relationship type of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of time with them,” she explained to Good Morning America last month. “Of course I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very happy. And it is a good feeling to be at peace ”.

The two apparently got serious when Kardashian introduced Davidson to his four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2 – who he shares with West.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the insider said. “He’s a big boy himself and he makes them laugh.”

While Kardashian shyly played Davidson in the first season of The Kardashians, which releases new episodes on Hulu every Thursday, she vowed to finally turn to her man in the next episode.

“Here’s how it ended with Pete …” he begins in the teaser of the episode of June 2.

Scroll to see photos of Kardashian and Davidson in London:

