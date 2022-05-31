Kim Kardashian has just confirmed that transparencies are today

kim kardashian he does it again. It’s been a few days since kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker were united in marriage, at a 5-star wedding held in Portofino, Italy. This event was a display of Italian glamour. And who better than the Dolce & Gabbana duo to dress the whole family on this occasion?

While girlfriend, kourtney kardashian, wore a lace and satin corset mini dress Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion, unique in its style, inspired by the Italian lingerie of the 1960s, all accompanied by a wide veil; her sister, Kim Kardashian She decided to share several of her outfits on Instagram for the occasion. And the last one is a unanimous success among her followers.

Kim Kardashian and her incredible crop top and metallic skirt outfit

kim kardashian Photo: Courtesy of Instagram @kimkardashian.

The star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashianwith almost 315 million followers, did not hesitate to show on social networks all the looks she wore during Kourtney and Travis’s wedding.

For the ceremony, he opted for a black lace dress; she was also seen later on a vintage burgundy corset also signed Dolce & Gabbana… And finally, in a shiny vintage suit overlaid with transparent mesh, which apparently no one had seen and which caused both Internet users, as well as her sister Khloé, to wonder: ‘When did this Happen?’.