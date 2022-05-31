Kim Kardashian flaunts a VERY slim waist in metallic white pants while holding hands with Pete Davidson on a trip to London

KIM Kardashian showed off her slim waist in a pair of bold metallic white pants.

The reality star is currently traveling to London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41, was photographed wearing an eye-catching dress as she and Pete, 28, made their way around the Big Smoke.

The SKIMS Mogul was spotted wearing a pair of metallic skinny pants, which highlighted her slim waist.

Kim recently revealed that she lost 16 pounds in order to get into Marilyn Monroe’s $ 5 million dress for the Met Gala.

She paired the pants with a matching pair of stilettos and a gray hoodie from Balenciaga as she walked hand in hand with her funny boyfriend.

The couple visited the most expensive shops in London’s Mayfair while he kept his casual outfit with a black hoodie, baggy pants and white sneakers.

The images showed Kim looking at jewelry under a glass cabinet before returning to their hotel in a black SUV.

It’s still unclear why the couple are in London, but the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend, marking her 70 years on the throne.

The trip comes a week after Pete made his last appearance on Saturday Night Live, of which he had been a member since 2014.

TABLE FOR TWO

After landing in London on Monday, the sexiest couple in show business were photographed enjoying a dinner on the River Thames.

The two enjoyed a quiet evening at the expensive Italian restaurant The River Cafe.

The couple held hands as they entered the restaurant together.

When they left hours later, Pete held the car door open for Kim and made sure she was comfortable before going inside himself.

The lovebirds arrived in London shortly after sharing a PDA-filled video of kissing and hugging.

KIMMY A KISS

Kim reminded fans of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, known for making out in public with her husband Travis Barker, 46.

In a series of clips posted in her Instagram stories, Kim and Pete kissed on the lips before playfully sticking their tongues out at the camera.

In another clip, Pete kissed his girlfriend on the cheek and hugged her.

She looked loved and smiled back at the camera.

Kim and the SNL alum coordinated their outfits, with her wearing a sheer black top and him a retro black bomber jacket.

But the lovebirds didn’t just go with clothes, they also sported their hair, which Pete recently dyed platinum blonde to look like Kim’s bleached hair.

The two have been romantically linked since October 2021, but it didn’t all go smoothly, with Kim’s enraged ex-husband, Kanye West, starting a nasty beef with her new boyfriend.

The exes share four children, North, eight; Holy, you are; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

