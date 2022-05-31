Home> Fashion> Kim Kardashian falls for it again: now she “copies” Monica Bellucci

First she wreaked havoc in the fashion world by wearing an original Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. Then, in the midst of the controversy, she posted her photos on Instagram of her with another dress “copied” to the great diva. And now Kim Kardashian falls for it again: during her last vacation in Portofino, where she arrived for the wedding of her sister Kourtney Kardashian with the musician Travis Barker, her influencer and entrepreneur had her photograph taken with a completely copied look to Monica Bellucci.

Kim Kardashian’s copied “dolce vita”

That’s right. For the duration of the Italian vacation, the Kardashian sisters relied on the style of Dolce & Gabbana, who was entrusted with the entire set-up of the wedding. Surprisingly, however, Kim Kardashian has pulled out of the maison’s archives a very original outfit: it is a velvet corset burgundy color worn over a black catsuit. Despite the heat, then, the influencer also added a velvet coat. Too bad it’s not a “new” look: the same garments have been shown many years ago since Monica Bellucci. A style mistake? Not at all: Kim Kardashian did it on purpose. In fact, on her Instagram profile she then posted photos of her and also one of the Italian star, writing as a comment: “The sweet life“.

The new trend of the stars: showing off vintage clothes

But what reason does Kim Kardashian have to copy Monica Bellucci? The influencer is actually just following one trend increasingly widespread among famous people: that of dusting off iconic dresses from the wardrobes of the maison. She did it too Bella Hadidwho showed up on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival with a wonderful vintage dress designed in 1987, a long time before she died, by the designer Gianni Versace.

The Gianni Versace dress by Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni did it too: on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York she showed up with a long dress designed by Gianni Versace in 1997 for the couture collection. This is the latest dress created by the designer: black, with slit and evening gloves.

Cher’s yellow dress “recreated for Zendaya

Zendaya, on the other hand, for some time now it has been re-proposing iconic looks on red carpets. An example? She dusted off the yellow dress sported by Cher to present an episode of the memorable “The Cher Show“. For her he recreated it Pierpaolo Picciolithe creative director of Valentino. Cher’s dress, on the other hand, was signed by the designer Bob Mackie. Both dresses are characterized by the presence of a bandeau on the bust and a soft skirt. Zendaya’s evening dress took more than three hundred hours processing.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma