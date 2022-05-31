Kim Kardashian and the flirtatious categories of her SKIMS store

When Kim Kardashian saw the opportunity to stand out as a businesswoman, she did not miss it, so she also began to share her secrets to have a perfect silhouette and with her marked curves, that is why she launched her line of SKIMSwhich were originally girdles.

Today the brand has grown so much that it decided to launch some variations of the Original Designseven today it even has pajamas, then we will share the different categories that are handled in its online page.

If you open the SKIMS page of kim kardashianthe first thing that will appear on the screen is a box that asks you if you want to see the store, they also ask you for a home address to send you any order you make, although if you do not want to do it you can just click on “see the store” and that’s it .

The elements that can be seen are quite simple and simple to be able to navigate perfectly, whenever it launches new designs, we will find some cover photos showing off its clothes and best of all, they are launched in different sizes.

Categories managed by Kim Kardashian SKIMS

In the toolbar on the left side you will see the brand logo, followed by “what’s new”, which are the newly released designs, a very good option to see what has been released to the public most recently.

The Panty Shop

Its translation is “the store of panties” or underwear, in it we can see all the interior designs that are handled.

The models that appear throughout the entire page seem to be normal women, because in the photos their defects, cellulite and stretch marks can be seen, in short, it is a perfect plus that the page offers its clients so that they have more confidence and can give an idea of ​​how the garments will look in them.

best sellers

“The best sellers”, as its name mentions, are the most popular garments that have been acquired throughout the page, first the underwear are shown and then those that are longer such as dress pajamas, bodys and girdles .

bras

All the bras that are in this tab vary, since the SKIMS designs are made for all body types, that is why we also find models in size XL, L, M, S, there is no doubt that Kim Kardashian has did a good job of inclusion.

Ropa interior

The underwear found in this tab, are mostly garments a little larger than the designs shown in “The panty shop”, they certainly look very comfortable and could even be considered refreshing.

Clothing & Loungewear

“Clothes and lounge” is the translation of this category, which in turn has a subcategory where we find other clothing.

Clothes:

monkeys

Dresses

Shorts

Tshirts

sweaters

bodysuits

leggings

As for loungwear, you will be able to see longer garments such as pajamas, pants, bottoms, tunics, to name a few, these types of loungwear garments are the most recent and also the most popular.

Shapewear

The girdles are the designs with which Kanye West’s ex-wife began her empire, these undoubtedly continue to be spoiled, despite the fact that the store already has a wide variety of designs and garments of all kinds.

Collection

In the collections section, all the collections that have been handled since she opened her company are shared, as well as the collaboration that Kylie Jenner’s sister made with the famous brand FENDI.

More

In this section you can find something that might interest you, possibly the less popular garments of their entire collection were placed there, but which undoubtedly continue to be essential.

The best thing about the SKIMS brand is that it has an audience of all kinds, that is why it not only handles a unique style and size, since in addition to the sizes we also find different shades, which adapt to different skin tones.