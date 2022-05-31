Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands as they arrive in the UK

Ads

More on: kim kardashian Kim Kardashian models dazzled bra and see-through catsuit on a boat Kim Kardashian wore a ten-year-old dress for Kourtney’s wedding and Travis Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in PDA-filled Instagram videos Pete Davidson goes blonde for match Kim Kardashian after leaving ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their romance overseas.

The founder of Skims and her boyfriend “SNL” were spotted walking hand in hand in London on Monday as they headed for dinner at The River Cafe.

The 41-year-old reality star is stunned in a black Balenciaga outfit, including black leggings and a cropped jacket.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum wore a bright blue plaid shirt, which he paired with a black hoodie and gray tee.

The couple rocked their matching platinum blonde hair as they made their way to the celebrity hotspot.

While it’s unknown why the couple crossed the pond, coincidentally it comes just days before Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced of Davidson dyeing his hair during a Skims photo shoot, sparking rumors that the couple were mixing business and pleasure and would be involved in the upcoming Kardashian campaign.

The pair left for London shortly after the comedian announced his departure from “SNL”. Raw Image LTD / MEGA

They also sported their matching hair in a series of intimate videos, which the mother of four posted on her Instagram story, showing the couple kissing seductively.

The “Kardashians” star, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, is slowly offering fans more insights into their relationship via social media, having recently supported her boyfriend during his “SNL” exit.

The funny man confirmed that he made his last appearance on the sketch comedy series earlier this month, and Kardashian shared a collage of her boyfriend on social media.

The reality star has started sharing more social media snaps of her new beau.SplashNews.com

“Hi, Colin [Jost] And [Michael] That and millions of people just look to see if I’m talking about Kanye [West]Davidson said during his latest remark referring to his girlfriend’s ex-husband, 44.

“I never imagined this would be my life.”

During his farewell, Davidson also referred to his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande and reflected on the advice he received from the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.

The couple kept their cool as they took a bite to eat after crossing the pond. SplashNews.com

“He really always gives me the best advice,” said Davidson of Michaels, 77. “It’s all true. I’ll never forget it. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, “Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.” He goes, ‘Oh, well wait for dear life.’ It’s a true story ”.

Davidson joined “SNL” in 2014 when he was only 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in history.

Ads