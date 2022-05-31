Kendall Jenner imposed these 7 trends that are in fashion today

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since we’ve known Kendall Jennersince Keeping Up With The Kardashians reached our television screens and introduced us to what has become one of the most famous families in the world. The second youngest of the clan, Kendall, may have been introduced as a cute 11-year-old in the first season, but, fast-forward to 2022 (via a modeling contract and numerous runway appearances), she has secured her position. as the most fashion-savvy sister.

Of course, good style is in the eye of the beholder, and others may argue that Kim is more deserving of this accolade, but when it comes to championing cult brands, experimenting with unconventional combinations and generally being a favorite of the fashion crowd, Kendall is the chosen one.

From tailored blazers and sexy slip dresses to oversized shirts and structured minis, there are too many great outfits to mention in one article, but we’ve narrowed down the outfits from Kendall to 15 winning looks that really deserve your attention.

Scroll down to see our favorite Kendall Jenner looks and the trends it helped set.

May 2022

For the days before the wedding of her older sister, Kourtney, Kendall she strolled through Portofino in a French-sleeved shirt and fitted maxi skirt ensemble, both in the same beige and brown floral pattern. It was a vintage look from Dolce & Gabbana, like many of those seen in the celebration of the union of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

April 2022

The supermodel showed off in a casual Instagram photo one of the most coveted dresses of the year, we are referring to the blur dress from Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection, the one with body-hugging silhouettes and surreal elements. Kendall confirmed her early-adopter status being one of the first to get this dress.