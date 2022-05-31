Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr. acted in this movie based on a science fiction book; is on HBO Max

if you like them Keanu Reeves Y Robert Downey Jr. you should see this film in which they worked together, but which had little promotion in its time, however, it is considered one of the best films in which these Hollywood stars have participated, in addition to being based on a science book fiction of Philip K Dick and is available in HBO Max.

In 2006 it premiered “A look into the dark” (A Scanner Darkly), which was under the direction of Richard Linklater, and as executive producers they highlighted Steven Soderbergh Y george Clooney. As if that were not enough, the elect was made up of Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder Y Rory Cochrane.

Despite all the names of famous actors, the film only managed to gross a total of $7.7 million at the box office, but the cost of production was $8.7 million, so he had a deficit of one million to cover expenses. Perhaps it was a commercial failure, but film critics and the general public applauded and recognized the film as one of the best.

The film was screened at 2006 Cannes Film Festival and in the 2006 Seattle International Film Festivaland was a finalist for Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Format in 2007. In the same way, it is cataloged as one of the best adaptations of a book of Philip K Dick and its special effects surprised more than one expert.

The film received approval from film critics in 2006. Photo: Archive

What is “A Look into the Dark” about?

America has lost the war on drugs. Substance D, a powerful drug that causes strange hallucinations, has spread throughout the country. Approximately 20 percent of the total population is addicted. In response, the government has developed an invasive, high-tech surveillance system and a network of undercover officers and informants.

Bob Archer (Keanu Reeves) is one of these undercover agents, assigned to dive into the drug underworld and infiltrate the supply chain. Arctor has a vision of being in his house with a wife and two children in Anaheim, California; him today he has two drug addicts and lazy roommates: Luckman (Woody Harrelson) and Barrys (Robert Downey Jr.). The three of them spend time taking D and having complex, possibly paranoid, examinations of their experiences.

Since becoming an undercover cop, Robert has developed an addiction to Substance D, which he gets from Donna (Winona Ryder), a drug trafficker. After “working” together, Arctor will try to seduce her to find her distributor, something that will complicate the operation and put him at risk of being discovered.

Is this movie with Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr. worth watching?

If you are asking yourself this question, the simplest answer is “Yes”. The film stands out mainly for the special effects, the fascinating story and the performances of Reeves Y Downey Jr.plus while you get to know a futuristic world you have fun with some of the genius of the script.

Added to this, “A look into the dark” (A Scanner Darkly) received positive opinions from specialized film sites such as rotten tomatoeswhich gave it a 68 percent freshness rating, while metacritic he gave it a score of 73 out of 100.

So if you have your subscription to HBO Maxyou like him Keanu Reeves Y Robert Downey Jr.and you like science fiction, definitely “A look into the dark” (To Scanner Darkly) is the movie that you were waiting to see and that it came to the catalog of this streaming platform.

