Karl Urban (The Boys) as the new Wolverine? The actor responds to the rumors

From the output of Hugh Jackman What Wolverine in the cinema and the purchase of Fox by Disney, fans have been speculating for years about which actor will take the role of Wolverines in his new stage as part of the UCM. We have been hearing names like Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Hardy, Scott Eastwood, Taron Egerton or even Keanu Reeves for some time. But there is one that may not be very popular but that for many would be a great Logan: Karl Urban. Yes, the actor who currently plays the Butcher in the series TheBoys and that he has had numerous roles in sagas such as The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek or Marvel, in addition to starring in the reboot of Dredd. Now, the actor has spoken about the rumors that place him as the new Wolverine in the cinema.

The Boys actor talks about Wolverine

And it is that since the rumors began to sound like a possible substitute for Hugh Jackman, the actor seemed to be willing to face the challenge, although later he realized that couldn’t fit on paper: “It’s flattering, but you have to value it rationally. How old am I? I’m two years younger than Hugh Jackman, right?

“By this I mean that if I were a studio looking to cast someone like Wolverine, I would cast someone that I could get three movies out of. You wouldn’t have three movies with me, unless you want to a 65 year old Logan”, admits the actor frankly.

Even so, Marvel Studios has not yet made public the profile of the new Wolverine they are looking for. And if you are looking for a mature logan With many battles behind him, Karl Urban certainly fits the role. For many, and with a few more kilos of muscle, he would be the perfect Wolverine.

What version of Wolverine will Marvel Studios show us? Will you continue with the older version? mature and tormented of Logan or will bet on one more character young man with projection long-term?

