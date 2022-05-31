Karl Urban responds to Marvel on the possibility of being Wolverine

What do you think of Karl Urban as Wolverine? The Boys actor responds to Marvel after many months of rumors about his possible signing.

The leading star of TheBoys, Karl Urbanhas responded to Marvel Studios. Or, more specifically, to the fans of the study presided over by Kevin Feig. For many months, fans have been dreaming of the idea of ​​him playing Wolverines in the reboot of the X Men which will take place during MCU Phase 5. Hugh Jackman is the only one who has brought the character to life since his first appearance in 2000. Since then, the Australian actor has played the adamantium-clawed mutant on up to eight occasions. Unfortunately, we say goodbye to him once and for all in Logan (2017).

One of the great favorites to pick up the baton as Wolverine in Marvel Studios is Karl Urban. The fans want the actor to TheBoys Y star trek Bring the mutant character to life in his next cinematic incarnation. When asked about this possibility, the actor claimed to be unaware of the fans’ request. At first he seemed to like the possibility, but then he dismissed the idea entirely.

Is age an impediment for this actor?

Oh! Really?” asked Karl Urban when the Marvel Studios fan request was explained to him. “It’s flattering, but you have to value it rationally. How old am I? I’m two years younger than Hugh Jackman, right? By this I mean that if I were a studio looking to cast someone like Wolverine, I would cast someone who I could get three movies out of. You wouldn’t have three movies with me, unless you want a 65-year-old Logan.” This has been assured to The Guardian.

Of course, Karl Urban may have been humble in reasoning why he wouldn’t make a good Wolverine. However, his relative maturity isn’t much of an argument against him playing Logan. Being a little older and more gray ended up being an advantage for Hugh Jackman. In fact, Marvel Studios fans probably think of this actor because he’s in the right age range to play the clawed mutant. So they would have their older, sullen, world-weary superhero. A hero forced to keep fighting, against his desire to rest.