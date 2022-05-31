Kardashian fans claim Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, made wild claims about Kendall Jenner after “revealing” Kylie’s baby name

KARDASHIAN fans think Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 12, shared multiple family secrets.

An unconfirmed post from her Instagram – this time on Kendall Jenner – came after the same user “revealed” the name of Kylie Jenner’s new baby.

Last month, fans spotted an alleged account that some think is run by Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason.

Although there is no evidence, the page claimed to know Kylie’s new baby name.

Formerly called “Wolf,” Kylie, 24, previously shared on Instagram that she and Travis Scott had changed her nickname to something unknown.

“Knight Jacques Webster,” the unverified page claimed, doubling down on those wild claims again and adding a new one.

Some fans are convinced that Mason is sharing the Kardashian’s secrets, changing his accounts and then sharing others.

The alleged former “Angel J” account has since been linked to a new “ItzAngel_.j” account which has 10,000 followers.

The page shared an Instagram story on Monday May 30 subtitled about a bowl of burrito on a marble counter:

“I don’t know how many times I have to keep saying that, but I keep getting asked, Kylie’s baby name is Knight Jacques Webster” – before the new statement was shared.

‘ENGAGED!’

Then came another Instagram Story, which said, “IDK who cares, Kendall is engaged so I’m happy for her!”

The model, 26, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker for a while now.

The two were first photographed together in early 2020, when the pandemic hit and made their love story official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

She and Devin recently attended the wedding in Italy of Mason’s mother, Kourtney, which Mason was also present at, with fans going wild at the mere possibility of it all.

The account also slammed Kendall, as fans shared screenshots from other posts in turmoil.

In one, the page wrote that Kendall is “boring with a bad attitude” and “zero personality,” they added – “her walk isn’t even that good.”

But the whole thing isn’t confirmed yet, as one Twitter skeptic wrote: “You all know he’s not right?”

Another wrote: “I think it is them [the entire family]! Trying to guarantee evaluations “.

A third wrote: “I was thinking so too, he writes a little too well lol”.

While a fourth wrote on the alleged page: “Ik, I’m late, but this is excellent”.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner, 66, and Kendall sat down for a conversation about her future – or more specifically about fertility.

Kris was adamant during the conversation about whether the model should freeze her eggs.

“I was just thinking maybe it’s time, you know, to have a baby,” Mom Kardashian-Jenner tells her daughter.

Kendall said she “wasn’t ready,” although that wouldn’t cancel the engagement, as conspiracy-hungry fans may be aware.

NEW PHONE, WHO DIS-ICK?

Kourtney’s son Mason has already become a rogue.

It caused a small problem in 2020 when her social media pages were deleted multiple times by her mom after they were streamed live on Instagram and featured TikToks.

Mason told a fan during a video, appearing on the screen: “No, Kylie [Jenner] and Travis [Scott] they are not back together, ”according to Buzzfeed.

In another leaked video that was withdrawn, a fan asked “What happened to your TikTok?”

“It got canceled because I was ‘too young’ because I went too viral. I would have had 2.7 million [followers] now, ”replied the rarely seen interpolation.

This new alleged Instagram page does not contain photos of him; her back page of hers – claiming that Kylie’s new name for her baby boy was Knight Jaques (the latter being Travis Scott’s middle name) – had multiple posts that were just a California scenario.

His Instagram has linked to various TikTok accounts that have been withdrawn, he has also linked to an alleged one Twitter created “April 2022”.

If it’s just a farce, someone did a pretty convincing job.

Kourtney shares Mason as well as son Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, nine, with her ex Scott Disick.

