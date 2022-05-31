Jurassic World: Dominion, the end of a saga that unites two generations

On June 9,

exclusively in theatersthe long-awaited closure of the Jurassic World trilogy opens with

Jurassic World: Dominion. And for this final firework they reserve an epic reunion between the two generations. A

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardthe protagonists of this saga, come together

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldlblum, and Sam Neill.

Video.



Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) recommend the best look for a Jurassic crisis



Jurassic World: Dominion It begins four years after the events of the second part, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. After the destruction of the

Cloud Island, dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. The balance is precarious: which of the two species will establish itself as the top predator on the planet?

Chris Pratt reprises his role as Owen Grady and

Bryce DallasHoward She puts herself in the shoes of Claire Dearing again, and this time they are accompanied, to the delight of the nostalgic, by dr. Allan Grant (

Sam Neil), the unforgettable dr. Ellie Sattler (

Laura Dern) and the charming dr. Ian Malcolm (

Jeff Goldblum).

Jurassic World: Dominion movie poster, exclusively in theaters June 9, 2022.

Colin Trevorrow picks up the witness of JA Bayona and repeats in the direction of the saga after Jurassic World (2015), a blockbuster that grossed 1,700 million worldwide.

In the cast, new members like

Mamoudou Athie (It will ring a bell if you got as hooked as we did on File 81, the Netflix hit),

DeWanda Wise (Nola Darling) or

Scott Haze (Mirari, history of my family). Reprising their roles are BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Do not miss the final touch of this Jurassic adventure. J

Urassic World: Dominion, exclusively in theaters June 9.