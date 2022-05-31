Julián Quiñones, on the radar of Rayados and points as a reinforcement towards Apertura 2022

Julián Quiñones was key in the two trophies that Atlas won and everything indicates that he will be Rayados’ reinforcement in the 2022 Apertura

Monterey Striped vapor Julian Quinones and everything indicates that it will be the next reinforcement of Victor Manuel Vucetich’s team heading to Opening 2022.

The Colombian was fundamental in the bi-championship of the Atlas and, after obtaining the second title, he hinted at his farewell.

“Thank you for everything you appreciated with my family, I felt good, I will always be grateful to you, I love you very much,” he commented.

Julian Quinones He already knows the soccer environment in the Sultana del Norte after passing through Tigres, but later he joined the Atlasa team with which he won the Apertura 2021, the Clausura 2022 and the Champion of Champions, being a key player in Diego Cocca’s team.

If the operation is completed, Quinones He would return to the city that opened the doors of Mexican soccer for him. In the 2015 Apertura he arrived at Tigres, but in that semester he was registered in the Sub-20 category of the Nuevo León team.

In the Clausura 2016 he passed to Venados, but he returned to the felines for the Apertura 2016 and Clausura 2017, the year in which, in addition to debuting in the maximum circuit, he won his first two championships in Mexico, a Champion of Champions and a League MX.

Julián Quiñones was key in the three trophies lifted by the Atlas in the last year of football in Mexico imago7

Despite the fact that he added minutes in the stellar squad of Tigres, the Monterrey team loaned him to Lobs BUAP, where he began to shine in the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer.

The level he showed in the Puebla team, he returned to Tigres for the 2018 Apertura. That stage with the felines culminated in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, but he left with two more titles, another Champion of Champions and another Liga MX.

For the Opening 2021 it reached Atlas. With the people of Guadalajara, he immediately became a fundamental piece for Diego Cocca. In the first semester it was important to end the 70-year drought without a title for the red and black team, the same label that he maintained for Clausura 2022, in which they were proclaimed two-time champions.