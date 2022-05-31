JTF-Bravo deploys medical capabilities in Central America

Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), a subcomponent of the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), deployed its military medical capabilities in Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Honduras, in April 2022, to strengthen health services in areas vulnerable or low-income.

On April 27-28, surgeons from JTF-Bravo and the SOUTHCOM Civil Affairs team, which are part of the Global Health Engagement (GHE), conducted a Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDRETE) to benefit neighbors from the municipality of Aguacatán, department of Huehuetenango, Guatemala. “The objective of this MEDRETE was to improve the health of at least 500 people through medical consultations, preventive medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy services,” published the US Embassy in Guatemala.

“The medical days that the Southern Command carries out in Huehuetenango are examples of the American spirit of service to bring hope to the most remote communities,” said the US ambassador to Guatemala William Popp. The Guatemalan Army worked together with US military doctors through the 5th Marshal Gregorio Solares Infantry Brigade.

“These GHEs focus on offering primary medicine, including health screenings and deworming, dental care with acute infections, and extractions,” he told Dialogue U.S. Army Lt. Nancy Blum, JTF-Bravo medical mission planner. “In addition, they have a strong educational component, both in preventive medicine and dental hygiene.”

On April 22, JTF-Bravo confirmed that military doctors developed another MEDRETE in Drake Bay, Puntarenas province, Costa Rica, where 22 professionals offered general and preventive medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, laboratory, vaccines, exams, and women’s health services.

“The exercise highlights the opening of a new health clinic of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) in Drake Bay,” reported the US Embassy in Costa Rica. Specialists from both countries treated more than 379 residents, she added.

“The impact this has on the health of the inhabitants is important. They have from preventive medicine talks; dental services; medical triage where they measure their vital signs, body weight and height, to see how they are doing with different pathologies to provide them with medications and possible treatments,” Dr. Román Macaya Hayes, executive president of the CCSS, said on the official website. “It is a very important mission that allows us to solve many of the health problems, the identification of cases, and the prescription of medications in the area.”

This exercise was supported by members of the U.S. Embassy Office of Defense Representative (ODR), including U.S. Coast Guard Commander Lawrence W. Tinstman, chief of ODR, who provided administrative services and translation to facilitate medical care for patients.

“We partner with the host nation and NGOs to contribute to immunizations, basic laboratory services, women’s health, behavioral health, optometry and other medical initiatives,” said Lt. Blum. “GHEs allow U.S. forces to partner with host nations for military-to-military subject matter expert exchanges, and coordinate with government entities, including the Department of Health, the Department of Defense, and the Ministry of Agriculture”, among others.

In another MEDRETE, JTF-Bravo medics treated patients at a rehabilitation center known as CRIC, in Comayagua, Honduras, on April 6. Teams made up of physiotherapists, doctors, neuropsychologists and interpreters from the Soto Cano Air Base visit the CRIC three times a month to provide medical services to the local community.

JTF-Bravo medical elements have been conducting GHEs in Honduras since October 1993. Since then, they have executed more than 300 missions and treated more than 326,000 medical and 70,000 dental patients throughout the country.