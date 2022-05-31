Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, live the final verdict of the judge; latest news live

The text for which Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation

10:10 a.m. | The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is for defamation and focuses on the text published by the actress in the Washington Post in 2018, where he revealed having suffered domestic abuse. However, he never mentioned Depp’s name.

“I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out”; recounts Heard’s text. While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor assured that he was the one who really suffered violence in the marriage.

What happens if the jury does not reach a decision in the case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?

9:55 a.m. | In the event that the jury does not reach a unanimous agreement, what was not predicted by several analysts could happen. Given this, the judge could declare a null trial in the absence of a verdict.

What time did the deliberations begin on Tuesday, May 31?

9:40 a.m. | Jurors’ deliberations began at 8:00 a.m. local time in Virginia. They have to decide on several edges, one of them the innocence of Amber Heard who countersued for 100 million dollars.

Johnny Depp forgets the tensions of the trial against Amber Heard and plays in England

9:30 a.m. | After the closing of the trial with the last arguments, Johnny Depp decided to clear his head after seven weeks of hearings and undertook a trip to England to play with Jeff Beck. Depp was present at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.

The jury resumes deliberations today

9:20 a.m. | After the jury was without a verdict on Friday, it was established that the deliberations will resume on Tuesday. As always, people who are part of this sector are prohibited from consuming news related to the case.

One of the most notorious trials in recent months is about to come to an end. Around two months has been the time in which the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they have been involved in a legal dispute, full of accusations, testimonies and insults; dispute that is about to come to an end, with the deliberation of the Virginia City Jury.

The trial between Depp and Heard, without a doubt, is already one of the most followed among celebrities, and in CLEAR BRAND We will take you in detail the way to the deliberation of the case.

How to watch the verdict of the Depp vs. Heard trial live?

As soon as they announce a date to pass sentence in court, you can follow the transmission on TV on the channel Court TV. It can also be followed online on platforms such as the channel of Youtube Law & CrimeIn addition to being able to follow live online at MARCA Claro.

What would happen to Johnny Depp if he lost the trial against Amber Heard?

If the actor does not receive a favorable verdict, he will not receive the payment of 50 million and Amber Heard would also not have to pay the actor’s legal costs, who could appeal. He would have to pay 100 million dollars, for which Amber countersued him.

How much money is at stake? (How much would each win or lose)

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is for 50 million dollars. That is, if Depp wins the trial, Heard must pay him said amount, or failing that, the amount established by the jury if he takes into account compensation for damages.

Nevertheless, If he is the one who loses, he must pay the counterclaim filed by his ex-partner and which amounts to double: 100 million dollars. The reason, beyond the mistreatment, is that these experiences, and especially this trial, have affected his artistic career and reputation.