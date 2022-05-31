Johnny Depp reappears as a rockstar in concert after trial of Amber Heard | Music

Jean G Fowler

The actor surprised with a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in England

Johnny Depp has spent the last few weeks in court to give his version of the facts in the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, against whom he faces a bitter legal fight. However, he decided to take a break from all that and clear his mind through music, as he traveled to England to go on stage at a Jeff Beck concert.

Depp, who has been friends with the musician for a long time, attended the concert held at Sheffield City Hall, although he did not do so as a fan, but was actually invited to perform a song in front of the public as a surprise guest and he showed off completely.

The actor performed 3 covers, including Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”, John Lennon’s “Isolation” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”, revealing his skills as a guitarist again; he also played a song of his own called “This is a song for Ms. Hedy Lamar.”

“Well… what a surprise we had last night when Johnny Depp accompanied @jeffbeckmusic on stage,” they expressed from the venue’s Twitter account, which shared the clip of both playing. “We wish @jeffbeckmusic good luck on the rest of his amazing tour and send a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!” they added.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard await the final verdict from the trial jury.