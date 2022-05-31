Johnny Depp Plays His Guitar Live While Awaiting Amber Heard Trial Verdict – Movie News

Johnny Depp has always shown his love for guitar solos and his rockstar friends are proof. This time, while awaiting the verdict of Amber Heard’s trial, the actor surprised fans with a live concert.

Like a rock legend, Johnny Depp surprised fans by playing his electric guitar during a concert in the UK city of Sheffield; this while he awaits the verdict of the trial for defamation that he maintains with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

It is not a secret that the protagonist of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean he has a certain taste for electric guitars with powerful riffs, especially when he is with his legendary rockstar friends like Marylin Manson, Keith Richards or Alice Cooper. And on this occasion, in the middle of a trial that amounts to 100 million dollars, the actor joined the English musician, Jeff Beck, during a live presentation in front of thousands of people.



This is the moment where Johnny Depp played a guitar solo live.



As part of Beck’s tour, the actor revived John Lennon’s 1970 song “Isolation.” “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gay and “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix.

Although it is not yet clear, speculation has begun about Johnny Depp joining Jeff Beck’s tour, so it could reappear on the musical stages next May 30 and 31 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not yet been revealed.



Although Johnny Depp is one of the biggest movie stars, he has never let go of his musical facet, which he started when he was very young with his group. hollywood vampireswhich he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

At the moment the verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not yet been given, so, in any moment, the winner of this legal fight could be revealed where the two actors shared their traumatic experiences during their marriage that barely lasted 15 months.