Johnny Depp, in concert in England while awaiting the verdict of his trial with Amber Heard

After six intense weeks of trial, the confrontation between Johnny Depp (58 years old) and Amber Heard (36) is about to end. This Tuesday, May 31, the verdict will be known that will put an end to one of the most mediatic confrontations of recent years.

While half the world is waiting to know what the judge dictates, its great protagonist has decided to put land in between and distract himself in these last hours by returning to an activity that he loves: music.

the of Pirates of the Caribbean has been seen this Sunday May 29 in Sheffield, England, during the concert of jeff beck (77). A surprise appearance with which the actor has supported his friend, who is on tour in the United Kingdom, and has made it clear that despite the imminence of the verdict It’s very calman attitude that has been maintained throughout the process.

Mr Depp said “I’m going to relax” 🛩🛩 Straight to England.#JohnnyDepp wowed fans after a surprise appearance at a concert at Sheffield City Hall in England. for his colleague Jeff Beck’s show 🎸 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zxfdMlyTdj — _💪🏻💪🏻 (@_D_190) May 30, 2022

But far from being limited to being a mere spectator, Johnny got on stage, leaving all attendees very surprised. A unique moment that those present shared on social networks, where videos have proliferated in which you can see Depp on stage, guitar in handperforming various songs. Between them, insulationa version he did with Beck of a John Lennon song, Little Wingby Jimmy Hendrix and What’s Going Onby Marvin Gaye.

Although after the musical date the trail was lost, everything indicates that Johnny Depp has returned to the United States to attend the resolution of the procedure in person. It will be this Tuesday, May 31, when the jury’s decision will be known, putting an end to six weeks of trial.

The legal battle began on April 11, when the actor sat his ex-wife accusing her of defamation for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mentioning him. Depp asking for 50 million dollars As a reward.

For its part, heard responded with a countersuit alleging that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and He claims 100 million. It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and that Depp lost, the actress came as a witnesssince the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as a “women’s aggressor”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during one of the sessions of their trial in the court of Fairfax, Virginia.

Beyond the high economic amounts, their reputations are at stake and the impact of their movements in the courts has been maximum. In these weeks, in addition to thousands of headlines, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have become the protagonists of social networks, transformed into a great opinion forum, where anonymous and famous people have commented and have positioned themselves in this war.

