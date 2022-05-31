Johnny Depp explained to a girl what happened to her finger during a visit to a children’s hospital | Famous
Johnny Depp has a part of his right middle finger severed. The reason, as revealed in his media trial against Amber Heard, was a fight in the first months of his wedding in 2015.
According to the testimony of the protagonist of ‘The Young Scissorhands’, his then wife and he had an argument over a post-nuptial agreement, which caused her to throw a bottle of vodka at him. It “burst everywhere” and she cut off the tip of her finger. Although initially he felt no pain, by the time she realized her injury, she was already bleeding heavily and her bone was out.
For her part, the star of ‘Aquaman’ testified that the fight started because her ex-husband did not agree with her working with Eddie Redamyne in the movie ‘The Danish Girl’, for which he physically assaulted her: he would have pushed her against him. floor, broke a bottle and threatened to cut her with it. However, she assured her, she did not remember much else from that night and the next day she realized that Johnny Depp had his finger cut off.
Although this detail was a revelation for some of his fans, other people who lived near the interpreter at that time noticed it. Even a girl with cancer questioned the actor about what had happened to her.
Johnny Depp had to explain to a girl why her finger was cut off
In the summer of 2015, the actor visited the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Australia. Altruistically, he characterized himself as his famous character Jack Sparrow (from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’) to spend a day with children suffering from cancer.
As part of his activities, he was also part of the Juiced TV show, made by and for child patients. There, he was interviewed by Ula, a minor who had battled cancer twice and was a fan of fictional pirates.
In the middle of their conversation, the little girl noticed that the actor had a bandage on his middle finger, so he asked what had happened to him.
Without leaving his character, Johnny Depp replied:
“I have him very hurt. I ate it, bit a part, starved. It’s true, I was starving and I bit my finger, I ate it, well, just the tip, just a little bit… the nail didn’t taste good.”
Ula paid no attention to the incident and even asked the actor to keep quiet so they could continue the conversation. The rest of the famous pirate’s visit to the hospital continued without the subject being discussed. (You can see the moment at 12:20).
Dakota Johnson also noticed Johnny Depp’s severed finger
In the midst of Johnny Depp’s controversial trial against Amber Heard, Internet users have revived what seemed to be signs of what was happening in the former couple’s home.
This is how a clip of the two went viral at a press conference at the 2015 Venice International Film Festival, as part of their promotion of the movie ‘Black Mass’.
Back then, the actress also questioned him about the bandage he was wearing on his middle finger. In the video shared on social networks, it can be seen that he responded with a light tone and what appears to be a joke (although it does not have audio, the two laugh), but immediately, he changed his gesture to a more serious one. and just turned the other way.