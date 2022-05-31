Shannon Curry took the stand again to give her opinion on the alleged post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) that another specialist diagnosed the actress with.

After more than six weeks facing each other in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), last Friday, May 27, the time came for the conclusions of the trial that has sat Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the judge as a result of a controversial article that the actress wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she presented herself as a “victim of domestic violence” at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named Depp, but he sued her ex-wife for committing a crime of defamation that had allegedly destroyed her image and career.

The planetary show of the moment is the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Cross demands between the actor and the actress and demands for millionaire compensation between them for the collapse of their professional careers of which they accuse each other. For now, the show has been useful to illustrate what a toxic relationship is, how much damage the people who star in it can do to each other and how wise it is to run –them and them– from these emotional poison mousetraps, no matter how intense and pleasant the events may be. high moments they provide.

