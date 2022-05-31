Jerry Bruckheimer confirms that Nicolas Cage will return to the saga after 15 years of hiatus

“The phone stopped ringing”. This is how Nicolas Cage explained that, overnight, Disney would not count on him to make ‘The Search 3’. However, they did go ahead with a series for Disney + in which Justin Bartha and Catherine Zeta-Jones will appear but not their main star. The public reaction was so resoundingly negative that Jerry Bruckheimer has already announced the inevitable: Yes, there will be a third part.

There are no two without three

During an AMA on Reddit (or what is the same, a question and answer session), Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the actor and the future of the saga: “Absolutely, I love Nicolas, he is a brilliant actor and we are working on a script for ‘The Search'”. It is true that he could be referring to a special episode of the television series, but later they further clarified the future of the franchise on Deadline, stating that yes, it is about a third part of the saga.

Nicolas Cage has straightened out his career after a few years aimlessly (but giving everything in each role) thanks to films like ‘Pig’ and ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’. Now, it does not seem that the actor is willing to accept any script and he wants to dedicate himself only to what really fulfills him. Come on, whatever they have in store, fans of ‘The Search’ can start smacking their lips.

Jerry Bruckheimer, after the unexpected success (at least a year ago) of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, has established himself as the king of hollywood. The decision to make a new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, a third part of ‘Top Gun’ or the return of Benjamin Franklin Gates goes through him fifteen years after the character was seen for sentencing. Are you ready for the return of a character as mythical as the actor who puts his face on it?