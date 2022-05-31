Jennifer López sweeps Instagram with her first sexy pose of the summer

Lhe fountain of eternal youth is no legend. How do we know? because hegot Jennifer Lopezlong time And it doesn’t look like it’s going to run out just yet.

The Puerto Rican singer has spent years sharing all kinds of diet, beauty and exercise routines on her networks with which she manages to maintain a spectacular figure, although it is not usually until the summer season when J-Lo surprises all her followers showing off her statuesque figure.

One more year, the tradition has been fulfilled again. At 52 years old, the iconic artist has today published several photos in a bikini in which she shows off a spectacular body. “Summer mode: activated”reads the post.

Logically, the publication has gone viral in a matter of minutes, filling with comments of admiration for the singer.

The brand of glasses to which the pose belongs

Although it may seem like a simple summer photo session, the truth is that the photos belong to a sponsorship from Jennifer López to Virgin eyewear brand.

A most curious strategy, because in the photos, what stands out the least are the glasses, although as we all know, this is about selling and Jennifer López is an excellent ambassador who knows well how to get the most out of their contracts.

Contracts like the one that he made his partner Ben Affleck sign recently, in which he commits, after marrying her, to fulfill a sex clause of four intercourse weekly.

Surely after seeing the publication of his girlfriend, Ben Affleck will want to review the small print of said clause.