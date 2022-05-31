Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the bizarre prenup agreement (which involves sex 4 times a week)

Vip unions always make people chat and the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (who officially got engaged a few weeks ago) seems to be no less. Especially after some bizarre clauses relating to the prenuptial contract that Lopez she’s going to get Ben to sign.

As reported by In Touch Weekly in fact, the 52-year-old singer and actress would have been adamant about some commitments that Affleck you should take it by becoming her husband and where, among other things, there would also be an obligation to have sex at least 4 times a week.

A request that has sparked the curiosity of tabloids around the world, generating not a little excitement around the couple formed by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezwith the latter that would have inserted the “hot clause” in order to avoid that habit, daily routine, work and too many commitments can extinguish the flame of passion, cracking a relationship that is today idyllic.

But can it really take so little to keep a marriage alive? No, that’s why Lopez also had another important item included in the agreement, where Well agrees not to have extramarital flirtations. “Jennifer insisted on adding a non-treason clause to their prenuptial contract, ”an insider told the magazine. “Which means if he isn’t faithful, their union will be canceled and she’ll be entitled to half of Ben’s money.” Having said this, therefore, in the case of an “escapade” the net worth of Ben Affleck (which is around 150 million dollars) would be halved to end up in the coffers of JLo which, for its part, can count on wealth exceeding 400 million dollars.

If the sex clause would have been willingly accepted by the plaintiff of Pearl Harbor the same could not be said of that relating to the betrayal, which would be giving many problems to the lawyers of the actress of Marry Me and her future husband. “There have been numerous discussions with the arrival of the infidelity clause,” added the source. “She is not flattering, it is as if Lopez put ‘his hands on’ on a possible behavior of his wife”.

«This is the most delicate subject but Jennifer Lopez he has no intention of giving in on this point. Problems related to betrayals and addictions have ruined the first chance of happiness Affleck And Lopez. He now swears it’s all over but J-Lo wants a clause in which he undertakes not to cheat again “, concluded the insider, referring, perhaps, to the abuse of alcohol that in the past has created many problems for the 49-year-old, whose marriage with Jennifer Garner it would come to an end precisely because of his perennial state of intoxication.

Could the “On the floor” singer be afraid that her union with Ben could end for the same reasons? If it is true that he learns wrong (and that the flashback with JLo was “a blessing” for the actor), Affleck will be careful not to endanger what, according to him, is the most important relationship in the world. life of him.

