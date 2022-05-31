Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck discuss what their marriage will be like

The couple who are now experiencing their second chance at love, after almost 20 years of trying for the first time and unfortunately failing shortly before the wedding, now look more in love than ever.

So much so that this time it seems that we will have a wedding, in fact, everything is much more serious than we expected, since it was Jennifer Lopez who has created a prenuptial agreement to prevent something from happening and prevent them from being husband and wife.

The curious thing about the case is that this agreement includes a clause where the singer requires the actor to have sex at least four times a week, so obviously the couple’s fans reacted at the time.

Although the document was not made public at any time, they did make the news known through magazines and the media, where they also officially announced their engagement, which Jennifer Lopez communicated on her social networks with a sweet video where she left see her green emerald ring.

Of course, their wedding is something many entertainment fans look forward to. However, it is still a mystery how it will be done, as we have learned that both have different thoughts about the celebration.

‘J Lo’ for his part, dreams of a big and luxurious wedding, something that is totally different from what Ben wants, who wants his marriage to be as reserved as possible where only his family and closest friends attend. from both.

And it is that the actor has let us see that he does not like media moments, he prefers to be away from the cameras and from the controversy, which is why surely his first relationship attempt almost two decades ago did not work correctly.

It has been Entertainment Tonight, the medium in charge of ensuring that the couple is now debating what their wedding will be like. “Ben and Jen want to get married soon. They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding. They can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives forever together, happily in love. They are also in love with unifying their families even more, ”said a source close to the medium.

“Jennifer will tell you that she’s in no hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is, if Ben wanted to push this as soon as this summer, he would be totally on board with it. She wants the formalities to be eliminated so that they can begin their journey as husband and wife sooner rather than later”, completed the informant who, in addition, assures that the couple is willing to put on a show in style.

Finally, the close friend of both assured that both Jennifer and Ben want an unforgettable celebration, taking into account that money is not a problem for them, so they will be able to have the party they have always dreamed of without impediments.

“They are both committed to making this work and to taking whatever steps are necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes last time,” the source said. For now, no details of the wedding or the plans they have for her are known, possibly because both of them agreed to keep the subject private.