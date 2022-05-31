Jennifer Lopez amazes with her black jumpsuit as she arrives at the dance studio

Ads

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans in a sunken black jumpsuit as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The backless dress showed off her bra and added big sunglasses and a black bag.

She revealed in a new issue of her newsletter On The JLo that exhaustion in her 20s made her feel like she was losing her mind, but now she reduces her healthy looks to enough sleep.

The 52-year-old said a doctor told her her health was affected by exhaustion as she got “three to five hours” of sleep a night.



She said, “I would be on set all day and in the studio all night and rushing and shooting videos on the weekends. I was about 20 and I thought I was invincible ”.

Lopez added that the result of getting enough sleep is that he occasionally wakes up and thinks, “Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face! ” and that “sleeping for me is the most underrated beauty secret out there”.

His documentary Halftime will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before appearing on Netflix on June 14.



The film, the title of which references her entry into her 1950s and her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, is said to explore her life on and off the scenes and is directed by Amanda Micheli.

J-Lo celebrates a renewed engagement to Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance last year after a previous relationship with the actor.