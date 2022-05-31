Jennifer Aniston opens up about her divorce from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston found a cathartic way to deal with her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The actress Jennifer Aniston and Pitt announced their separation in 2005, the same year that friends ended its 10-season series. In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actress revealed how she coped with all that change: “Well, I got divorced and went to therapy”Aniston told DeGeneres during the latest episode of her talk show, “and then I made a movie calledThe Break Up. I leaned towards the end. I was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s make this a whole new chapter. Let’s end it all and start again.’ It worked very well.”

The actors were one of the most attractive couples in Hollywood for seven years and had been married for five when they left him: “We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate.” For those who follow this sort of thing, we’d like to explain that our split is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media,” they wrote. Aniston and Pitt in a joint statement to People This decision is the result of deep reflection. We remain happily committed and loving friends with great love and admiration for each other. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Months later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They made their relationship public. The couple ended up getting married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. Jennifer Aniston She was also married to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Aniston remains close friends with both of her ex-husbands.

“Brad and I are partners. We are friends,” he said. Aniston to Howard Stern in June 2021. “We talked and there is no weirdness.”