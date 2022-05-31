Jason Momoa too in love with Italian food

Italy is one of the locations chosen by the production of “Fast X”, the tenth chapter of the beloved and very fortunate saga of “Fast and Furious”. In recent weeks the very rich cast (Vin Diesel, of course, then Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and Daniela Melchior) has been the protagonist on the streets of Genzano, in the province of Rome, and then in Turin .

In the list of actors above, however, we have not reported perhaps the most anticipated name, or Jason Momoa, who will be the villain of the film in question. A beloved actor all over the world, especially by female audiences, he owes his fame above all to his appearance and his physical prowess. Prowess, however, was put to the test first by a surgery for the removal of a hernia, which did not allow him to train as usual, and then by Italian cuisine that made him put on a few extra pounds.

Fortunately for him, the doctors gave the green light to return to training for the good Jason during his stay in our country, and he wanted to thank our country with a video on instagram where while he does a bit of weights and indicating the pancetta says, “Italy! Look what you’ve done to me! See all that love … I was a rock climber, now I can barely do pull-ups. This is the first day I can get back to training. It’s been six weeks since I had surgery for my hernia. So, I tried to get back in shape this week and went back to work. “

(photo Getty Images)