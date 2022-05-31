“Italy! Look what you did to me!”

Italy is among the filming locations of Fast Xexpected tenth chapter of the franchise Fast & Furious which will see Vin Diesel and family clash with the villain of Jason Momoa. The famous interpreter of Aquaman he was a guest in Rome for several days where he seems to have enjoyed our cuisine (but how could it be otherwise ?!).

A couple of months ago Momoa underwent hernia surgery, perhaps not the best time since, shortly thereafter, he would be busy shooting Fast X. Apparently the actor – who became famous thanks to the role of Khal Drogo in game of Thrones – started shooting the tenth film in the series before he even got the green light to start training again. As a result, his “daddy body”, as he himself called it, has returned to be seen under the tight fitting t-shirts.

Jason Momoa and that bacon from a lover of Italian cuisine

Jason Momoa was actually super active while filming the sequel in Italy, though he faced a number of criticisms for his visit to the Sistine Chapel and hiring Hell’s Angels to keep the paparazzi at bay. Another thing he apparently did was eat. While his work in Rome for Fast X was now ending, he finally got the green light to return to the gym and showed all his happiness in the Stories of Instagram: