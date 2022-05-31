it comes out | News The Day of Valladolid

‘Zorro’ maintains, a cinephile friend, that Hollywood has an unwritten law when the nominations arrive: “When in doubt, Meryl Streep.” Someday, he says, someone will come running: “Stop, stop, Streep hasn’t filmed anything this year!”… But she won’t care. She always makes a hole (21 times) among the candidates, actresses with better scripts and better characters who act in better movies. But read carefully: at no point do I write “best actresses.” Nor will I say, then, that there are “better teams” than Real Madrid: many play better, with more rhythm, have better pieces, seem better prepared. But “when in doubt, those in white.”

Everyone tries, but Madrid succeeds. Tactically (except for an hour at Stamford Bridge), they were all superior this year: PSG overwhelmed him until Donnarumma made that blunder that changed everything, Chelsea shook him at the Bernabéu like a bear playing with its prey, City dominated widely the ball and the overall score of the tie for a long time… even in the final, with balanced possession because Liverpool has another script, the English shot more than 20 times without prize.

That they have not lost a single Champions League final (eight out of eight) defies all logic. Even extending the statistics to the ‘old’ European Cup, we are facing an incredible 14 of 17. It is not worth wasting time explaining it, much less understanding it. There are things that happen “just because” and the relationship between Madrid and the Champions League may be one of them: it can happen once, but four in the same edition does not ‘come out’… and of course, No 14 throughout history. That he always takes the ‘Oscar’ even with minor roles speaks of the best. Without discussion.