ISSEA verifications intensify in aesthetic medicine clinics

Given the increase in the number of clinics dedicated to aesthetic medicine, the Health Regulation Directorate of the Institute of Health Services of the State of Aguascalientes (ISSEA), has redoubled health surveillance operations in these places, to ensure that they have the requirements that the law requires.

Octavio Jiménez Macías, head of the area, pointed out that accredited personnel permanently carry out supervision visits to the facilities of hospitals and private clinics, to verify their operation within the norm.

He reported that so far this year there have been no serious irregularities in the reviews that have been carried out in these places, however, he said, there is also surveillance of the activities carried out by cosmetic surgeons, who according to to the law, they do not have the power to participate in or lead surgical procedures, since they did not complete a medical residency, but they do have a master’s degree that empowers them to participate only in academic or teaching matters.

Jiménez Macías pointed out that the only health professionals who have the power to carry out reconstructive surgeries or any other related to aesthetic issues are plastic surgeons.

He said that in Aguascalientes there is a registry of approximately 15 plastic surgeons and 10 aesthetic surgeons, for which he called on the population to check the validity of their ID and their professional background before undergoing any procedure.