“I didn’t think it was going to work”

Tom Cruise is having an especially sweet time thanks to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The belated sequel to the 80’s classic has achieved the best premiere of the actor’s entire career and I’m sure that many studios will once again look favorably on having him -something that could also help the sequel to one of his best films that didn’t finish taking off. Perhaps even Marvel wants to do it, and that the actor already rejected them at the time and now we are going to remind you of the reason why Cruise refused to be the protagonist of ‘Iron Man’.

Cruise’s explanation

The role of Tony Stark finally went to Robert Downey Jr., being now almost impossible to imagine another actor in that character. In fact, Cruise himself considers that he did a great job, but that does not mean that the role could have been his, explaining the following about the reason why he rejected Marvel’s offer:

Marvel Studios came to me at a certain point, and when I do something, I want to do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s going to be something special. And while everything was lining up, it didn’t seem like it was going to work. I have to be able to make decisions and make the movie the best it can be, and it just didn’t go that way.

If anything has become clear in recent years, it is that Cruise is very meticulous about the projects in which he participates. That hasn’t prevented disasters like ‘The Mummy’, but everything fell apart there when he had already agreed to lead his cast. With Marvel he just didn’t feel like that was possible.

Also keep in mind that the ‘Iron Man’ movie took over a decade to get off the ground and that the version starring Cruise would have been very differentbecause different writers and directors were involved in the project until everything was left in the hands of Jon Favreau in 2006. He was the main supporter of Downey Jr. after being impressed with the test he did and there was no turning back.