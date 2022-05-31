Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez, has confirmed his willingness to play the Eurobasket this summer with the Spanish team. In an interview with Gigantes that we will publish soon on the occasion of the upcoming premiere of the Netflix film ‘Garra’, in which he is the protagonist alongside Adam Sandler, the Spaniard has reiterated his intention to be at the appointment if the coach, Sergio Scariolo, decides to count on him, after not being able to play the last Olympic Games due to the refusal of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Regarding his future, Hernangómez has acknowledged wanting to stay with the Utah Jazz, with whom he has played the NBA playoffs this season, although it is not in his hands and he is awaiting the decision of the franchise, which has an option of 6.6 million of dollars you can run if you decide to keep the player for the next season

<“I always want to go to the National Team and I really want to”has admitted Juancho Hernangómez, whom we will see on the big screen in his first film as an actor alongside Adam Sandler. in Claw, Juancho Hernangómez plays a young talent who is discovered by an NBA scout before making the leap to the United States. A film that can be seen on the platform from June 8 and whose trailer you can see here.