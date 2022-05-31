Dr Cormillot – Current Exercise Recommendations #Report

How much exercise is necessary to have a good physical condition? Okay, there is a minimum amount. Different authorities, universities, associations, institutes that are specifically dedicated to seeing what one can do to improve their body have come together.

Y three things are needed: his legs; some small bottle, which can be a weight or something equivalent; and a chair . Thing that you can do quietly at home.

Your legs because moderate movement is necessary 150 minutes per week. It can be dealt five times, five times thirty. And then every day you can do it all together or you can do 10 minutes, 10 minutes, 10 minutes. Or 10, 5 and 5. Everything you do during the day adds up. That’s the idea, that is, he doesn’t have to rack his brains to see where he puts it on the agenda.

What can you do with your legs? Well, walking, cycling, dancing, which is something that also puts music on it, it’s very nice and it also lifts the spirit.

The second is to make pesitas . The weights, since not everyone has weights at home, with a bottle of the weight that you feel comfortable with.

And finally, as the years go by, one has more of a tendency not to balance . So it’s convenient, with a chair, you have to do an exercise for at least 10 or 15 seconds, standing with your feet like this. That is easy. Then with feet like this. Now that is less easy. You have to train it. And, finally, with feet like this. One ahead of the other.

There is a saying: “Success is a ladder that cannot be climbed with your hands in your pockets.”. What I could add here is that good physical condition is also not achieved with your hands in your pockets.

On the last point, there are 3 exercises that allow you to measure balance, since How well the body functions is measured by four things: the patient’s strength, speed, endurance, and balance.

For some it is a good challenge to follow how the blood pressure and cholesterol data are going, but for many others, leaving their comfort zone of watching TV on the couch to exercise is not a good plan. We want to measure muscular capacity. When you get older, the muscle gets smaller and that has to do with chemicals . The more fat I have, the more problems I have, because I send chemical signals that are negative and when I have more muscle, you have more chemical signals that are positive.. If I lose muscle I am more likely to get sick.

How is balance measured? It is done through 3 exercises that can be done at home, the only thing you have to have nearby is a chair just in case, to be able to hold on.

1- First exercise: consists of putting the heel at the height of the big toe and you have to stay in that position for 10 seconds. If it exceeds 10 seconds it is perfect, if it gives less than 10 it is not good and if nothing could be maintained, it is a signal to start some type of activity . This is the exercise that usually costs the most.

two- Second exercise: with the Feet together must remain, also, 10 seconds . And you can move your hands, but what you can’t move are your legs. If the 10 seconds were achieved, it means that it is good.

3- third exercise: put one foot in front of the other and stay 10 seconds. The ideal is to have the chair nearby just in case. If you don’t hold or grab, when you couldn’t hold for less than 10 seconds it means you have to start training those muscles.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot is a renowned Argentine physician specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

