her daughter Zahara sets trends with short overalls and rock boots

The eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt, has grown and become a fashion reference just like his mother.

And it is that the young woman has a very sophisticated and modern style, showing that she has followed the example of her famous mother, who is an icon of fashion and constantly gives lessons.

Jeans, dresses, maxi coat, and shorts, They are some of the most sophisticated and modern garments that the young woman has worn with great glamor at her 17 years.

Recently, the young gave a fashion lesson wearing a very comfortable and chic garment, imposing trends for this 2022.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, enchants with a “total black” look of overalls and boots

For a family outing, Zaharaopted for a risky, rebellious outfit, but without losing elegance, in “total black” look with a short overalls in a black tone.

This outfit was complemented with a black t-shirt, and rock boots in the same tone, showing her most rebellious and chic side at the same time.

Their hair was tied up in a high bun and looked more beautiful and modern than ever, showing the most chic trend of 2022.

“I love Zahara’s style, always so elegant”, “how beautiful Angelina’s daughter is”, “she is as sophisticated as her mother”, “I love Zahara, always so pretty”, and “one of the best looks I’ve seen on her ”, were some of the reactions in networks.

In his last appearances Zahara has given fashion classes, combining a minidress with a maxi coat, jeans and a t-shirt, palazzo pants with a blouse with puffed sleeves, and long dresses.