“Harry Potter”: Tom Felton couldn’t stop crying after constantly ruining a deleted scene

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton once revealed that he was particularly hard on himself during a scene from the popular franchise. So much so that when the scene was eventually cut, the young star couldn’t help but blame himself.

How playing Draco Malfoy influenced Tom Felton’s childhood

Tom Felton was very vocal about the impact Malfoy had in his formative years. Compared to his castmates, however, the influence of Harry Potter over the course of his life it hasn’t been that drastic.

“My schedules were set so that I could stay in school with weeks and weeks off,” Felton told The Guardian. “Ruperto [Grint]Emma [Watson] and Daniele [Radcliffe], meanwhile, they have been there continuously for 10 years. I continued normally. I got occasional gags or comments from my friends, but honestly, nobody bothered. “

But being in the movies came with occasional inconveniences. She missed holiday parties and school trips because of him Harry Potter obligations. And its Harry Potter fame had very little influence on his social standing in high school.

“Some people really struggle with the idea that you weren’t this special and popular guy,” Felton said. “But I was walking around with dyed hair and playing an evil wizard. He wasn’t nice. He didn’t do me any favors with girls.

Tom Felton shared that he couldn’t stop crying because he kept ruining a deleted “Harry Potter” scene.

Felton once recalled a time when he was having trouble nailing to Harry Potter scene. Even though he couldn’t remember exactly what the movie was, the scene stood out because the young actor was extremely hard on himself.

“In the second or third movie, when I was still quite young, there was a line that was supposed to be the end of the movie, and for some reason I couldn’t say it. I don’t know what it was, but my mouth was stammering, ”she once said according to Pop Entertainment. “I had a bad stutter, actually, as a child. I was very young and actually started crying because I couldn’t get it right. I was really shocked. The director came up to me and he said, ‘Tom, we’ve got it, we’ve got it. He is in the jar. Don’t worry, ”and I was like,“ Great. Thank God, thank God. ‘”

But Felton would later learn that the scene in question would never see the light of day. The flash alum joked this taught him a very important lesson about the film industry.

“They cut it out of the movie, it’s not in it. It’s not even in the deleted scenes. He has just been banished from the face of the Earth. This was the phrase he taught me: do it right or they’ll cut you off, ”she said.

How Tom Felton would have felt had he been cast as Harry Potter instead of Draco Malfoy

As many know, Felton originally auditioned for the titular character in Harry Potter. But director Chris Columbus believed the actor would eventually fit in better with Draco Malfoy. However, Felton was asked how he would feel if he got the lead role instead. But the actor would later admit that he couldn’t imagine anyone else in the lead role other than Daniel Radcliffe.

“I did half a dozen auditions for Harry. They dyed my hair slightly dark brown, gave me the scar, the glasses, everything. Fortunately, Daniel crushed me in place. And I actually dyed my hair ginger right after for Ron – three auditions like Ron, ”Felton explained. “Eventually, they lightened my blonde hair and stayed there for 10 years. I’m very grateful. There is no doubt that no one could have played Harry as well as Daniel – or the whole cast really. So I am very grateful.

