Full list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced, with Marvel’s latest Spider-Man blockbuster, Batman reboot and school drama Euphoria leading the nominations.
This year’s A-list ceremony will look slightly different than usual, as the entertainment channel announced that the MTV Movie & TV Awards will merge with a new spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV Sunday, June 5 live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.
Unlike many other awards, fans have a say in who comes home with a gong, as they’ve had a chance to vote for their favorites in 26 gender-neutral categories on vote.mtv.com from now through 18. May at 6 p.m. ET.
Read on to find out if your favorite movie or show got a nod via the full list of nominees for this year’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards below.
WRITTEN CATEGORIES:
Best Film:
Dune
He shouted
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
The Adam project
The Batman
Best Show:
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Film:
Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson: The Batman
Sandra Bullock: The lost city
Timothée Chalamet: Dune
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
Best Performance in a Show:
Amanda Seyfried: The abandonment
Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
Lily James: Pam and Tommy
Sydney Sweety: Euphoria
Zendaya: Euphoria
Best Hero:
Daniel Craig: There is no time to die
Oscar Isaac: Knight of the Moon
Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
Best villain:
Colin Farrell: The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe: The lost city
James Jude Courtney: Halloween kills
Vittoria Pedrotti: You
Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
Best kiss:
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: Euphoria
Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emilia in Paris
Poopies and the snake: Donkey forever
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
Best Comedy Performance:
Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
John Cena: pacifier
Johnny Knoxville: Donkey forever
Megan Stalter: Tricks
Ryan Reynolds: Free boy
Revolutionary Performance:
Alana Haim: Licorice pizza
Ariana De Bose: History of the west side
Hannah Einbinder: Tricks
Jung Ho-yeon: Squid game
Sofia Di Martino: Loki
Best fight:
Black Widow vs. widows: Black Widow
Cassie vs Maddy: Euphoria
Boy versus friend: Free boy
Shang-Chi Bus Fight: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
The final battle of Spider-Men: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home
More Scared Performance:
Jenna Ortega: He shouted
Kyle Richards: Halloween kills
Mia Goth: X
Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie sink: Fear Street: part two 1978
Best team:
Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only murders in the building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: There is no way to go home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The lost city: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the link:
Euphoria
I have never
Pam and Tommy
Sex / Life
Sexual lives of college girls
Best Song:
“Here I am (singing at home)” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Look up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi / Don’t look up
“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / marry me
“Let’s not talk about Bruno”, cast of Encanto / Encanto
UNWRITTEN CATEGORIES:
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore: family vacations
Love and hip hop: Atlanta
For sale sunset
Summer house
The real housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Race Series:
American idol
dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Endurance Race
The challenge: spies, lies and allies
The masked singer
Best Lifestyle Show:
Rescue at the bar
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making it happen
Selena + Chef
Weird eye
Best New Series Without a Screenplay:
Heart to heart
Teen Mom: Family reunion
D’Amelio’s show
The journey of the girls of real housewives
Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star:
Chris “CT” Tamburello: The challenge
Chrishell Stause: For sale sunset
Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house
Teresa Giudice: The real housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Novel:
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: Degree in Paradise
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After 90 days
Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark: The challenge: spies, lies and allies
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix: Vanderpump rules
Yandy & Mendeecees: Love and hip hop: Atlanta
Best Topical Talk / Show:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore show
Kelly Clarkson’s show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon
Best host:
Charlamagne Tha Dio: God’s honest truth
Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson: Kelly Clarkson’s show
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculous
RuPaul: by RuPaul Endurance race
Revolutionary social star
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @ bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Best fight:
Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: the real housewives of New Jersey
Best return to reality:
Bethenny Frankel: The big shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love
Sher: Ex on the beach
Tami Roman: Homecoming in the real world: Los Angeles
Best Music Documentary:
Janet Jackson
jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)
The Beatles: Go back