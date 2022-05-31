Full list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced, with Marvel’s latest Spider-Man blockbuster, Batman reboot and school drama Euphoria leading the nominations.

This year’s A-list ceremony will look slightly different than usual, as the entertainment channel announced that the MTV Movie & TV Awards will merge with a new spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV Sunday, June 5 live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.

Unlike many other awards, fans have a say in who comes home with a gong, as they’ve had a chance to vote for their favorites in 26 gender-neutral categories on vote.mtv.com from now through 18. May at 6 p.m. ET.

News week contacted MTV for further comment.

Read on to find out if your favorite movie or show got a nod via the full list of nominees for this year’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards below.

WRITTEN CATEGORIES:

Best Film:

Dune

He shouted

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

The Adam project

The Batman

Best Show:

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Film:

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The lost city

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best Performance in a Show:

Amanda Seyfried: The abandonment

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam and Tommy

Sydney Sweety: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria

Best Hero:

Daniel Craig: There is no time to die

Oscar Isaac: Knight of the Moon

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best villain:

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The lost city

James Jude Courtney: Halloween kills

Vittoria Pedrotti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best kiss:

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emilia in Paris

Poopies and the snake: Donkey forever

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best Comedy Performance:

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: pacifier

Johnny Knoxville: Donkey forever

Megan Stalter: Tricks

Ryan Reynolds: Free boy

Revolutionary Performance:

Alana Haim: Licorice pizza

Ariana De Bose: History of the west side

Hannah Einbinder: Tricks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid game

Sofia Di Martino: Loki

Best fight:

Black Widow vs. widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs Maddy: Euphoria

Boy versus friend: Free boy

Shang-Chi Bus Fight: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The final battle of Spider-Men: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

More Scared Performance:

Jenna Ortega: He shouted

Kyle Richards: Halloween kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie sink: Fear Street: part two 1978

Best team:

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only murders in the building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: There is no way to go home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The lost city: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the link:

Euphoria

I have never

Pam and Tommy

Sex / Life

Sexual lives of college girls

Best Song:

“Here I am (singing at home)” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Look up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi / Don’t look up

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / marry me

“Let’s not talk about Bruno”, cast of Encanto / Encanto

UNWRITTEN CATEGORIES:

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: family vacations

Love and hip hop: Atlanta

For sale sunset

Summer house

The real housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Race Series:

American idol

dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Endurance Race

The challenge: spies, lies and allies

The masked singer

Best Lifestyle Show:

Rescue at the bar

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making it happen

Selena + Chef

Weird eye

Best New Series Without a Screenplay:

Heart to heart

Teen Mom: Family reunion

D’Amelio’s show

The journey of the girls of real housewives

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star:

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The challenge

Chrishell Stause: For sale sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house

Teresa Giudice: The real housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Novel:

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: Degree in Paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After 90 days

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark: The challenge: spies, lies and allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix: Vanderpump rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love and hip hop: Atlanta

Best Topical Talk / Show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore show

Kelly Clarkson’s show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon

Best host:

Charlamagne Tha Dio: God’s honest truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: Kelly Clarkson’s show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculous

RuPaul: by RuPaul Endurance race

Revolutionary social star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @ bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best fight:

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: the real housewives of New Jersey

Best return to reality:

Bethenny Frankel: The big shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the beach

Tami Roman: Homecoming in the real world: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary:

Janet Jackson

jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)

The Beatles: Go back