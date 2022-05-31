Full list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced, with Marvel’s latest Spider-Man blockbuster, Batman reboot and school drama Euphoria leading the nominations.

This year’s A-list ceremony will look slightly different than usual, as the entertainment channel announced that the MTV Movie & TV Awards will merge with a new spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV Sunday, June 5 live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.

Unlike many other awards, fans have a say in who comes home with a gong, as they’ve had a chance to vote for their favorites in 26 gender-neutral categories on vote.mtv.com from now through 18. May at 6 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out if your favorite movie or show got a nod via the full list of nominees for this year’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards below.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Los
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spider-Man: No Way Home tops the list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

WRITTEN CATEGORIES:

Best Film:

Dune

He shouted

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

The Adam project

The Batman

Best Show:

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

CUL MAP Oscar 09
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci
Fabio Lovino / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Best Performance in a Film:

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The lost city

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best Performance in a Show:

Amanda Seyfried: The abandonment

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam and Tommy

Sydney Sweety: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria

Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Craig is the most recent actor to play 007.
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Best Hero:

Daniel Craig: There is no time to die

Oscar Isaac: Knight of the Moon

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best villain:

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The lost city

James Jude Courtney: Halloween kills

Vittoria Pedrotti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud attends the Season 2 premiere of “Euphoria” in Los Angeles, California on January 5, 2022.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Best kiss:

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emilia in Paris

Poopies and the snake: Donkey forever

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

Best Comedy Performance:

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: pacifier

Johnny Knoxville: Donkey forever

Megan Stalter: Tricks

Ryan Reynolds: Free boy

title licorice pizza
Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza. The film takes its name from a record chain from the 1970s.
MGM

Revolutionary Performance:

Alana Haim: Licorice pizza

Ariana De Bose: History of the west side

Hannah Einbinder: Tricks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid game

Sofia Di Martino: Loki

Best fight:

Black Widow vs. widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs Maddy: Euphoria

Boy versus friend: Free boy

Shang-Chi Bus Fight: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The final battle of Spider-Men: Spider-Man: There is no way to go home

He shouted
Jenna Ortega as Tara in “Scream”.
Brownie Harris / Paramount Pictures

More Scared Performance:

Jenna Ortega: He shouted

Kyle Richards: Halloween kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie sink: Fear Street: part two 1978

Best team:

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only murders in the building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: There is no way to go home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The lost city: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

lily james pam and tommy
Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy
Erica Parise / Hulu

Here for the link:

Euphoria

I have never

Pam and Tommy

Sex / Life

Sexual lives of college girls

Best Song:

“Here I am (singing at home)” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Look up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi / Don’t look up

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / marry me

“Let’s not talk about Bruno”, cast of Encanto / Encanto

chrishell stause jason oppenheim sells sunset
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause in “Selling Sunset”.
Netflix

UNWRITTEN CATEGORIES:

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: family vacations

Love and hip hop: Atlanta

For sale sunset

Summer house

The real housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Race Series:

American idol

dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Endurance Race

The challenge: spies, lies and allies

The masked singer

Best Lifestyle Show:

Rescue at the bar

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making it happen

Selena + Chef

Weird eye

Best New Series Without a Screenplay:

Heart to heart

Teen Mom: Family reunion

D’Amelio’s show

The journey of the girls of real housewives

Queen of the Universe

RuPaul Charles photographed in 2019.
Drag icon RuPaul Charles, at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer / Getty Images

Best Reality Star:

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The challenge

Chrishell Stause: For sale sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house

Teresa Giudice: The real housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Novel:

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: Degree in Paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After 90 days

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark: The challenge: spies, lies and allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix: Vanderpump rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love and hip hop: Atlanta

Trevor Noah at the WHCD
South African comedian Trevor Noah speaks during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC on April 30, 2022.
Getty

Best Topical Talk / Show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore show

Kelly Clarkson’s show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon

Best host:

Charlamagne Tha Dio: God’s honest truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: Kelly Clarkson’s show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculous

RuPaul: by RuPaul Endurance race

Beautiful Poarch
Bella Poarch attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Revolutionary social star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @ bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best fight:

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: the real housewives of New Jersey

Author / actress Bethenny Frankel is seen in May
Author / actress Bethenny Frankel was seen on May 16, 2022 in New York City
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Best return to reality:

Bethenny Frankel: The big shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the beach

Tami Roman: Homecoming in the real world: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary:

Janet Jackson

jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)

The Beatles: Go back

The Beatles: Go back
The Beatles: Get Back: Ringo, Paul, John and George perform on the roof of Savile Row in London.
Apple Corps Ltd.

