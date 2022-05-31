From Kylie Jenner to David Beckham: the most impressive car collections of celebrities

Big celebrities usually treat themselves to collecting a few items. These extravagances can range from watches, dresses and paintings to cars. On the latter, there are many different styles, such as classic, sporty or more modern, which they seem to have become for the famous a synonym of fortune and luxury.

The people who go for this type of collections vary between athletes, singers or actors. We tell you what are the celebrities with car collections totaling several million dollars.

Lady Gaga, with historical jewels in her collection

The famous singer and actress Lady Gaga She is very risky in terms of her appearance, since she has worn outfits that have made her worthy of headlines in the media. However, her tastes in cars go for a much more classic side.

According to the magazine GQ, Gaga has several cars that are considered historical jewels. A 1965 Lincoln Continental, a 1990 Rolls-Royce Corniche, a 1967 Bronco, a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino, and more. However, in 2020 he broke his classic car scheme and bought a Tesla X.

Lady Gaga matching her outfit with her car in 2015 @LGDoingThings

LeBron James is a speed lover

The king of basketball doesn’t just have a collection of awards for his excellent performance in sports, but also in cars. Among some of the cars he has are a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche 911 S and a Ferrari F430. These vehicles, in addition to being luxurious, are also among the fastest options on the market.

Illustrative photo of a Ferrari F430

David Beckham shows off luxury

The former England player is known for his lavish lifestyle with his wife, victoria beckham. The cars they have are no exception.

Among its collection, there are many sports models. As reported in an article in the magazine GQsome of these are a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maserati MC20 and two Bentleys: the Continental Supersport and the Mulsanne.

David Beckham enjoying the sun in his 1965 Aston Martin DB6 in Mayfair, London. @thegentsjournal

Kylie Jenner is a lover of modifying her luxurious cars

Kylie, the younger sister of the most well-known clan of ‘reality shows’, he has a great collection of cars that, in fact, he has intervened to accommodate them to his liking. For example, in some he has changed his wheels so that they are personalized and in others he has had the chairs upholstered in his favorite colour.

Some of the extravagant models that the young billionaire has, as reported by the American media Business Insiderthey are a Range Rover, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Maybach, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Kylie Jenner poses with her car collection Instagram

Floyd Mayweather has a large and unique car collection

Floyd Mayweather’s extensive car collection @MayweatherPromo

One of the most famous boxers in the United States retired in 2017 from the fight scene with an immense fortune that he has invested in several collections, although the one for cars is mainly large.

He has 16 Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, several Bugattis and a McLaren. However, one of the most striking cars among his collection of more than 20 vehicles is the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, a super sports car that It is valued at almost 5 million dollars, of which there are only two copies in the world.