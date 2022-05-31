Francesco De Leo thinks about it, after the accusations in Calcutta: “It was not my intention to create a media case”

A little more than 24 hours after the publication of the first story, Francesco De Leo has decided to back down. The singer-songwriter yesterday, Monday 30 May, published an Instagram stories in which he accused Calcutta of having thrown him “a punch in the face” in the backstage of the Mi Ami Festival. “He punched me in the face and made my nose bleed. There are several witnesses… it is right that you know that it happened, he is a violent person, he has threatened to beat a friend of mine too ».

And in the stories published yesterday he concluded: “I hope there is justice in this story. I am also sorry to say this publicly, but these attitudes must be condemned. Get a real idea of ​​who this sad individual really is“.





Francesco De Leo thinks about it and writes on Instagram: “I’m sorry that all this happened”

Today, however, Francesco De Leo wanted to go back to what was told on Instagram. And always through the stories he wrote: “It was not my intention to create a media case and expose Edoardo to interpretations without replies“.

And he continued: «It is now known to everyone that we had an argument that I impulsively published here. I don’t want to talk about this any further. We have known each other for 10 years, we have done many concerts together, we will clarify what happened privately. I’m sorry all this happened ... “



