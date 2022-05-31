Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 11 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 11 of Endurance of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 05/31/2022. They are the last missions of the fortnite story of this season. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide of fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 10 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 11

Connect to the device near Hot Reels or The Daily Bugle (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Los Siete Outpost II or Los Siete Outpost V (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish a connection with the device near Camp Cariñoso or Los Jonesys (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near Condominium Canyon or Abandoned Sawmill (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Connect to the device near Hot Reels or The Daily Bugle

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Hot Reels or The Daily Bugle. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, The Origin will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves activate an emergency beacon in Tilted Towers or Cream Crossing. Remember that, being a quest objective, they will appear as a diamond with a white exclamation point on the minimap. This is what they look like:

Establish connection with the device near Los Siete Outpost II or Los Siete Outpost V

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Outpost II of The Seven or Outpost V of The Seven. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves put on a charger and collect fuel cells near Control Cavern. All these quest items they will appear as a diamond with a white exclamation point on the minimap.

Establish a connection with the device near Camp Cariñoso or Los Jonesys

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Camp Cariñoso or Los Jonesys. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves Deal damage to opponents using a MK7 Assault Rifle. We will find weapons of this type all over the map, randomly, both on the ground and in chests.

Establish connection with device near Condominium Canyon or Abandoned Sawmill

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Condominium Canyon or Abandoned Sawmill. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves take a car or truck to any Outpost of The Seven. done this, the next objective is to take that same vehicle to another Outpost of The Seven with two additional conditions: we can’t get out of the vehicle, and we can’t go over 60 miles per hour. We will find vehicles of this type throughout the map; the idea is to take a nearby one and go to the closest possible Outpost of The Seven without exceeding the speed limit and without getting off.

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.