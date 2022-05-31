Fortnite: Filter images of Season 3, Chapter 3 of Fortnite: Darth Vader will come to the game?

ANDn less than a week to arrive the end of the second season of this third chapter of Fortnitewhere we will see the resolution of the armed conflict between the forces of The Seven and the recent invasion of the Imagined Order. As always, much has been speculated about the end of the season and we expect an exciting story for the event. collision what will take place this June 4. What will the new season be about? Well, one of the biggest Fortnite influencers seems to have an answer that points towards starwars.

Darth Vader be in Fortnite?

For months (even years) it has been requested Darth Vader’s arrival in the game. The furthest we had managed to get was Kylo Ren (consolation prize). But why had the great Sith of the Empire not been included? probably because it was expected to be used at a time when it would be more profitablelike this, when obi wan series just premiered.

For this reason, images have begun to emerge in which it can be seen Darth Vader as part of the game’s Battle Passin which case it is sure to be located as the last obtainable skin of the Pass (like this season it was Dr. Strange, or last season it was Spider-Man). Especially now that Obi-Wan had his own tournament to present his skinsurely Vader would be the complementary do of this line.

Furthermore, there are many clues that point to the next season could include a good Star Wars theme.

The Third Season of Fortnite will be from Star Wars?

So it seems that it proved Ali-Athe YouTuber who recently joined the cones series in Fortnite by receiving your own skin inside the game. The streamer post via Twitter an image that, as he mentioned, was sent to him by Direct message by the official Fortnite account. An image that can be seen a spherical holographic figure.

For many it is more than evident that it is an image of the Death Star. And it’s not the first time Epic Games drop hints about what’s coming to the game with these kinds of visual details. In addition, fans are always very aware of the photographs that donald mustard (the “daddy” of the game) uploads to his Instagram account. And in one of them, the man showed an AT-ATwhich is why many consider that the end of the Rebellion could have to do with the arrival of the Galactic Empire to the game.

When will the Collision event be in Fortnite?

According to the counter that can be seen in the game lobbythe season finale will be this Saturday June 4, around 3:00 pm (Central Mexico time). So far it is unknown if at the end of this event there will be a pause in the servers and how long it will bebut you should keep in mind that there will surely be an update.