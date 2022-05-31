forced coexistence with Hollywood unleashes the Savoy irony – Turin Today

Given the forced coexistence (with closures, bans and related traffic), we might as well laugh about it. Just what they are doing, as the days go by, the Turinese struggling with Fast & Furious 10.

And while the Hollywood troupe occupies always different spaces of the city della Mole, here on the Net cartoons and memes begin to multiply, making fun of the action saga and its Savoy implications.

Other than Fast, more and more Furious

An example is the one proposed by the page “Chiara Appendino forbidding things”, which poses as a real challenge for the reckless drivers of Fast & Furious the approach with Baldissera square. Other than Fast, with the queues that are created during peak hours.

But just as funny is the meme in which the protagonist of the film series, Vin Dieselwonders what exactly a “counter-avenue“, typical of Turin’s urban road system, but certainly less widespread in the rest of the world.

“I can’t take it anymore” in Verdone style

And then there is the gag that refers to one of the masterpieces of Carlo VerdoneBianco Rosso and Verdone from 1981, which thanks to the presence of one of the most successful masks of the Roman actor and director transforms the title of the saga into Fast & Furio. Here, the Turin reference is undoubtedly the one linked to Magdabut Furio’s unhappy wife, who with her catchphrase “I can’t take it anymore” shows a strong Turin accent.