First meeting of patients in Puerto Rico

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health together with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Golondrinos will hold the first face-to-face meeting of patients and specialists.

With the objective of educating and raising awareness about Hidradenitis Suppurativa, since 2020 the Legislative Assembly of Puerto Rico, given that this chronic, painful, non-contagious skin condition needed more visibility due to the impact on the lives of patients, declared the first week of June as Hidradenitis Suppurativa Awareness Week.

Motivated by the objective of educating and giving patients a voice, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, together with the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Golondrinos group, will be part of the first face-to-face meeting of this community of patients and specialists to know the advances in treatment and diagnosis in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the condition does not incapacitate, but it does generate discomfort, because the affected person can commonly feel embarrassed and refuse to go out in public, due to the location of these abscesses, the suppuration and the bad smell, which can cause sadness or even depression. Although there is no cure for this condition, early diagnosis and treatment can control pain, promote wound healing, and prevent complications.

In this regard, Lic. Janice Marrero Irizarry, president of Vocational and Transition Services, and Rehabilitation Counselor, indicated that it is very common for companies to present situations that do not guarantee the rights of patients with these limitations. “Many times people are afraid and remain silent because they may be fired if they ask for a reasonable accommodation. Sometimes they suffer abuses and do not assert their rights.”

The Attorney, who also cites the federal laws, American with disability (ADA), Rehabilitation Act, Section 504 and the Individual with Disability Education Act (IDEA), which protect people with disabilities in the workplace and educational, it is emphatic in specifying that a patient with Hidradenitis is not necessarily a person with a disability, since it does not depend on the condition itself, but rather the limitations that this condition brings with it.

For this reason, this Law contemplates the exhortation to all organizations public and private entities, as well as the general public, to join in being part of the education of this condition to raise awareness about this autoimmune disease.

The same Law 29, indicates that the Department of Health, as well as the municipalities and any other Non-profit entities Interested parties must adopt the necessary measures to achieve the objectives of this Law, through the organization and implementation of activities that promote education to Puerto Rican citizens on this condition.

